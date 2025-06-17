From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has crafted nearly four decades of dominance as Iran's supreme leader, a position from which he has sought to expand Shi'ite power across the region and counter Sunni influence and Western adversaries, notably the United States and Israel.

Khamenei succeeded the famed Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and has effectively centralized control, utilizing a formidable security infrastructure to sustain his influence both at home and abroad. Despite lacking the initial religious authority, his strategic manipulation of Iran's political and military apparatus has maintained his supremacy.

However, key developments such as the fracturing of regional alliances, and military losses suffered by Iran-backed proxies, have challenged his reign. With age and shifts in geopolitical dynamics, Khamenei's once-unquestioned authority faces new tests, underscoring the complex interplay between ideology and pragmatism in his leadership.

