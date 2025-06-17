Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid U.S.-Pakistan Concerns at G7

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Modi's 'huglomacy' following President Trump's early departure from the G7 Summit. They questioned the silence of Modi and the external affairs minister on the U.S. outreach to Pakistan during Army Chief Asim Munir's U.S. visit, amidst rising Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:20 IST
  • India

The Congress party launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding his diplomatic style as 'huglomacy'. This followed an unexpected move by U.S. President Donald Trump, who left the G7 Summit in Canada prematurely, coinciding with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's U.S. visit.

The early departure by Trump, as tensions between Israel and Iran flared, drew attention to the silence of both India's Prime Minister and their external affairs minister. Congress noted the lack of response regarding America's controversial outreach to Pakistan amid these international intrigues.

Questions were raised about America's intentions in hosting Pakistan's military leadership, coupled with the dramatic developments in the Middle East. The Congress party continues to demand clarity from Modi's government on these unfolding events, critical of their evasive stance.

