Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid rising tensions, President Donald Trump has made a bold statement indicating that the United States is aware of the whereabouts of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, the president stated that there are no immediate plans to target the Iranian leader.

Using social media as his platform, Trump called for Iran's 'unconditional surrender,' a statement that comes as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its fifth day, with no signs of resolution.

The escalating conflict draws international attention as world leaders react to the president's assertive stance, highlighting the fragile state of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)