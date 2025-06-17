Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Tensions
President Donald Trump declared that the US is aware of the location of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but isn't planning any immediate actions against him. Trump emphasized Iran's need for 'unconditional surrender' amidst the intensifying five-day conflict between Israel and Iran.
- Country:
- United States
Amid rising tensions, President Donald Trump has made a bold statement indicating that the United States is aware of the whereabouts of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, the president stated that there are no immediate plans to target the Iranian leader.
Using social media as his platform, Trump called for Iran's 'unconditional surrender,' a statement that comes as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its fifth day, with no signs of resolution.
The escalating conflict draws international attention as world leaders react to the president's assertive stance, highlighting the fragile state of Middle Eastern geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
UPDATE 1-Australia raises minimum wages by 3.5% as inflation eases