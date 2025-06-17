Left Menu

Trump Considers Extending Deadline for TikTok Divestiture Amid U.S.-China Tensions

President Donald Trump is likely to extend the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. The extension follows Trump's reliance on the app for young voter support and ongoing negotiations. Democratic senators challenge his authority to extend the deadline and question the legality of potential deals.

In a move reflecting ongoing tensions between the United States and China, President Donald Trump announced he might extend the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. This decision appears linked to his administration's strategy to win over young voters.

Speaking onboard Air Force One, Trump expressed confidence in obtaining approval from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the extension. The president's previous deadlines, including those in January and April, were not enforced, indicating ongoing negotiations.

Plans to relocate TikTok's U.S. operations to an American-owned firm have stalled due to China's stance, particularly after Trump's tariffs on Chinese products. Meanwhile, Democratic senators challenge Trump's authority for the extension, arguing any potential deal may not fulfil legal criteria.

