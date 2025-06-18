Modi Strengthens Global Partnerships at G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic meetings with leaders from South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, France, Britain, Italy, and Australia at the G7 Summit. Key discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, green hydrogen, and global issues, including the priorities of the Global South.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant talks at the G7 Summit, meeting with leaders from South Korea, Mexico, and five other nations. These discussions aimed at fortifying bilateral relations through expanded cooperation in trade, technology, and economic initiatives.
Modi expressed optimism about partnerships with South Korea, emphasizing sectors such as commerce, investment, and green hydrogen. He also noted the inaugural meeting with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, highlighting potential synergies in agriculture, semiconductors, and critical minerals.
The meetings underscored the importance of addressing regional and global issues, with special attention to the Global South. Modi's engagements included dialogues with counterparts from France, Italy, and South Africa, reinforcing India's strategic interests globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
