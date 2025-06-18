Left Menu

Modi Strengthens Global Partnerships at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic meetings with leaders from South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, France, Britain, Italy, and Australia at the G7 Summit. Key discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, green hydrogen, and global issues, including the priorities of the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:34 IST
Modi Strengthens Global Partnerships at G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant talks at the G7 Summit, meeting with leaders from South Korea, Mexico, and five other nations. These discussions aimed at fortifying bilateral relations through expanded cooperation in trade, technology, and economic initiatives.

Modi expressed optimism about partnerships with South Korea, emphasizing sectors such as commerce, investment, and green hydrogen. He also noted the inaugural meeting with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, highlighting potential synergies in agriculture, semiconductors, and critical minerals.

The meetings underscored the importance of addressing regional and global issues, with special attention to the Global South. Modi's engagements included dialogues with counterparts from France, Italy, and South Africa, reinforcing India's strategic interests globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025