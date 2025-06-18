Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Trump's Tough Stance at G7 Delivers Uncertain Outcomes

During the G7 summit, U.S. President Donald Trump left early, leaving trade discussions about tariffs with the EU and Japan unresolved. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent continued talks, while negotiations with Mexico looked promising. Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency ahead of looming tariff increases. Trump's trade policies remain in flux.

18-06-2025
Trade Tensions: Trump's Tough Stance at G7 Delivers Uncertain Outcomes
U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit early, expressing dissatisfaction with ongoing trade talks, particularly with Japan and the European Union. His departure left Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in charge of negotiations with global counterparts.

Trump's departure did not entirely halt dialogue—White House officials confirmed that Bessent, along with other U.S. representatives, remained in Canada for further discussions. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported a productive conversation with Trump, indicating a mutual willingness to negotiate diverse topics.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen maintained optimism, pushing for a resolution before impending tariff escalations. Trump hinted at potential trade deals with Japan and possible pharmaceutical tariffs to invigorate American production.

