Trade Talk Tensions: No Deal Between Japan and U.S. at G7 Summit

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba declared there is no comprehensive tariff agreement with the United States, owing to persisting disagreements between the two nations.

Speaking after the Group of Seven summit, Ishiba stressed the importance of reaching a trade deal that serves both countries' interests while prioritizing Japan's national concerns. Unsuccessful talks on a 25% tariff on Japanese auto imports were held with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ishiba noted U.S. tariff measures are damaging Japanese companies, notably in the auto sector, affecting the global economy. He emphasized ongoing, sincere discussions, although key disagreements remain.

