Left Menu

Modi's Stern Stance: No Room for Mediation with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to US President Donald Trump that India's Operation Sindoor was paused due to Pakistan's request, not US mediation. Modi emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism and rejected third-party intervention, underscoring bilateral negotiations with Pakistan and a strong, independent response to threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:28 IST
Modi's Stern Stance: No Room for Mediation with Pakistan
Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to US President Donald Trump that Operation Sindoor, India's military effort against terror sites in Pakistan, was halted solely because of a request from Pakistan, not due to any US mediation or trade discussions.

During a comprehensive 35-minute phone call, Modi asserted India's resolute approach towards nations that sponsor terrorism, emphasizing that discussions with Pakistan are strictly bilateral. The call comes amidst Modi's visit to the G-7 meeting, with Trump extending an invitation to visit the US, which Modi declined due to prior commitments.

In their conversation, Modi highlighted India's measured military response following terror attacks from Pakistan and reiterated that India's actions are decisive and precisely aimed at eradicating terrorism. Modi insisted that no international negotiation or mediation would be accepted by India in its dealings with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025