Modi's Stern Stance: No Room for Mediation with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to US President Donald Trump that Operation Sindoor, India's military effort against terror sites in Pakistan, was halted solely because of a request from Pakistan, not due to any US mediation or trade discussions.

During a comprehensive 35-minute phone call, Modi asserted India's resolute approach towards nations that sponsor terrorism, emphasizing that discussions with Pakistan are strictly bilateral. The call comes amidst Modi's visit to the G-7 meeting, with Trump extending an invitation to visit the US, which Modi declined due to prior commitments.

In their conversation, Modi highlighted India's measured military response following terror attacks from Pakistan and reiterated that India's actions are decisive and precisely aimed at eradicating terrorism. Modi insisted that no international negotiation or mediation would be accepted by India in its dealings with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)