Modi Sets the Record Straight: No Mediation in Indo-Pak Strikes

In a crucial phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that India's decision to halt strikes on Pakistan was due to a request from Islamabad. He firmly denied any involvement of U.S. mediation or potential trade negotiations in this decision.

The conversation, which lasted 35 minutes, marks the first discussion between the leaders following India's launch of Operation Sindoor. Modi made it unequivocally clear that India has never, and will never, accept third-party intervention in its dealings with Pakistan.

Despite U.S. assertions to the contrary, Modi asserted India's strong stance against mediating parties. The Prime Minister conveyed to Trump India's decisive actions against terrorism and clarified that any military actions had been directly communicated with Pakistan, illustrating the nation's firm control over its bilateral relations.