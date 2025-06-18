Khamenei to Address Nation: Tensions High after Recent Attack

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will make a televised address to the nation as announced by state media on Wednesday. This anticipated broadcast follows a turbulent period in the region.

His last public appearance was on Friday, shortly after an attack by Israeli forces targeted Iranian interests. The timing of Khamenei's message appears crucial.

As tensions escalate, Iranians and international observers alike are eager to hear the leader's response to the geopolitical developments that have unfolded in recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)