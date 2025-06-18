Left Menu

Khamenei to Address Nation: Tensions High after Recent Attack

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is set to make a televised address, as announced by Iran's state media. This will be his first appearance since Friday after the recent attack by Israel. The citizens are keenly awaiting his message amidst heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:05 IST
Khamenei to Address Nation: Tensions High after Recent Attack
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will make a televised address to the nation as announced by state media on Wednesday. This anticipated broadcast follows a turbulent period in the region.

His last public appearance was on Friday, shortly after an attack by Israeli forces targeted Iranian interests. The timing of Khamenei's message appears crucial.

As tensions escalate, Iranians and international observers alike are eager to hear the leader's response to the geopolitical developments that have unfolded in recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025