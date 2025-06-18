Tejashwi Yadav: The Face of Change in Bihar's Political Landscape?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav emerges as the pivotal figure in Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan' political alliance. If victorious in the upcoming assembly elections, Yadav is set to become the Chief Minister, according to Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

In a candid interview, Bhattacharya highlighted the CPI(ML)'s strategy to contest 40-45 seats, up from the 19 seats in the previous polls. He noted the party's strong grassroots presence, particularly in districts where they've historically performed well alongside RJD and Congress allies.

Bhattacharya also commented on the decreasing enthusiasm for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and the complexities of party alliances. He emphasized the need for caste-based census information to influence upcoming elections and called for increased reservation limits across sectors.

