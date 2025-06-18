Russia and UAE Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Israel-Iran Conflict

In an urgent call for peace, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have urged an immediate halt to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The two nations emphasized the need for political and diplomatic efforts to address Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalating situation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stating the necessity of ending hostilities and resolving controversies related to Iran's nuclear program. Russia has expressed its readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties.

The conflict sees Israel's Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran's military capability, while Iran retaliates with ballistic missile strikes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warns of the real nuclear threat in West Asia as Israel pledges to dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)