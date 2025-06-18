Russia and UAE Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Israel-Iran Conflict
Russia and the UAE have urged an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, focusing on diplomatic solutions to Tehran's nuclear program. President Putin communicated Russia's willingness to mediate, highlighting the nuclear threat as imminent. Israel's Operation Rising Lion targets Iran's military infrastructure, exacerbating tensions.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In an urgent call for peace, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have urged an immediate halt to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The two nations emphasized the need for political and diplomatic efforts to address Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalating situation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stating the necessity of ending hostilities and resolving controversies related to Iran's nuclear program. Russia has expressed its readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties.
The conflict sees Israel's Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran's military capability, while Iran retaliates with ballistic missile strikes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warns of the real nuclear threat in West Asia as Israel pledges to dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel-Iran
- conflict
- Russia
- UAE
- diplomatic
- Tehran
- nuclear
- war
- mediation
- Operation Rising Lion
ALSO READ
All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi departs for India after diplomatic outreach
IAEA Completes First Safety Review of El Salvador’s Nuclear Power Plant Plans
India is not going to live under shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan at event in Pune.
Diplomatic Tensions: Britain and Global Reactions Amid Defence Overhaul
Iran's Nuclear Puzzle: Unraveling the Blind Spots