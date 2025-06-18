Left Menu

Russia and UAE Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Israel-Iran Conflict

Russia and the UAE have urged an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, focusing on diplomatic solutions to Tehran's nuclear program. President Putin communicated Russia's willingness to mediate, highlighting the nuclear threat as imminent. Israel's Operation Rising Lion targets Iran's military infrastructure, exacerbating tensions.

Updated: 18-06-2025 19:19 IST
In an urgent call for peace, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have urged an immediate halt to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The two nations emphasized the need for political and diplomatic efforts to address Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalating situation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stating the necessity of ending hostilities and resolving controversies related to Iran's nuclear program. Russia has expressed its readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties.

The conflict sees Israel's Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran's military capability, while Iran retaliates with ballistic missile strikes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warns of the real nuclear threat in West Asia as Israel pledges to dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile endeavors.

