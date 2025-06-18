Heated Hearings: Hegseth in the Hot Seat as Global Tensions Rise

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth returns to Capitol Hill for another tense hearing as the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies. Lawmakers are set to question him on various issues, including military policy and his management decisions, amid fears of a regional escalation.

Domestically, Trump's trade policies continue to impact the US economy with slowing job growth. Despite the Fed's cautious stance, businesses remain anxious over tariff-induced inflationary pressures. The looming economic slowdown is underscored by unemployment claims, which hint at a decelerating job market.

Meanwhile, the State Department is urging countries to address US travel concerns or risk inclusion in the travel ban. Diplomacy and foreign policy remain at the forefront as multiple layers of pressure build on the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)