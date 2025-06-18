Operation Rising Lion Spurs Evacuation of Indians from Iran

In response to escalating military tensions and the ongoing Israeli strikes in Iran, a flight carrying evacuated Indian nationals is scheduled to arrive in India from Armenia early Thursday morning, officials say.

The Ministry of External Affairs disclosed that Indian students from Tehran have been relocated for their safety, thanks to the Indian Embassy's arrangements. Additionally, some Indians have crossed into Armenia from Iran.

Known as Operation Rising Lion, the Israeli blitz seeks to dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, which has resulted in Iranian retaliation and heightened fears of further conflict. The MEA advises other nationals to depart the city as conditions remain fluid.