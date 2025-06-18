Kerala CM Denies CPI(M)-RSS Alliance Amid Political Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has firmly denied any historical collaboration between the CPI(M) and the RSS during the Emergency. He described the RSS as a "communal force," dismissing claims of cooperation between the right-wing group and the Marxists.

Vijayan labeled the RSS a "fascist outfit" and emphasized that the Marxist party had never aligned itself with the organization since its inception in 1925. His comments came after CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan suggested a past alliance with the RSS, sparking controversy ahead of the Nilambur bypoll.

The Congress party, meanwhile, accused CPI(M) of attempting to attract right-wing votes by recalling a purported connection. Vijayan, however, directed criticism toward Congress, alleging that the party had cooperated with the RSS multiple times. He insisted there was no CPI(M)-RSS relationship during or after the Emergency, asserting that the RSS posed a longstanding threat to Marxist activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)