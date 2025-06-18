Kerala CM Denies CPI(M)-RSS Alliance Amid Political Controversy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan refutes allegations of CPI(M)-RSS collaboration during the Emergency, calling the RSS a "communal force." His statement contradicts CPI(M) state secretary Govindan's remarks, sparking political debate. Vijayan blames Congress for past ties with RSS, and claims continued hostility between CPI(M) and RSS.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has firmly denied any historical collaboration between the CPI(M) and the RSS during the Emergency. He described the RSS as a "communal force," dismissing claims of cooperation between the right-wing group and the Marxists.
Vijayan labeled the RSS a "fascist outfit" and emphasized that the Marxist party had never aligned itself with the organization since its inception in 1925. His comments came after CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan suggested a past alliance with the RSS, sparking controversy ahead of the Nilambur bypoll.
The Congress party, meanwhile, accused CPI(M) of attempting to attract right-wing votes by recalling a purported connection. Vijayan, however, directed criticism toward Congress, alleging that the party had cooperated with the RSS multiple times. He insisted there was no CPI(M)-RSS relationship during or after the Emergency, asserting that the RSS posed a longstanding threat to Marxist activists.
