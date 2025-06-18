School Holiday Declared for PM Modi's Odisha Visit

The Odisha government has announced a school holiday in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, according to an official statement.

Modi's visit, part of the first anniversary celebrations of the state's BJP government, will include a roadshow, 'Tiranga Yatra', and a public address, highlighting the day's significance.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal stated that Modi will unveil the 'Vision Document for 2036' and inaugurate several projects, drawing participation from central and state ministers, MLAs, and MPs across all assembly segments.

