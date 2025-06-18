Left Menu

School Holiday Declared for PM Modi's Odisha Visit

The Odisha government announced a holiday for schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20 due to PM Modi's visit. The visit marks the BJP government's first anniversary, with a public meeting and unveiling of the 'Vision Document for 2036' planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:31 IST
School Holiday Declared for PM Modi's Odisha Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced a school holiday in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, according to an official statement.

Modi's visit, part of the first anniversary celebrations of the state's BJP government, will include a roadshow, 'Tiranga Yatra', and a public address, highlighting the day's significance.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal stated that Modi will unveil the 'Vision Document for 2036' and inaugurate several projects, drawing participation from central and state ministers, MLAs, and MPs across all assembly segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025