Colombian High Court Blocks Petro's Labor Reform Referendum

A Colombian high court halted a decree by President Gustavo Petro for a referendum on labor reform, amid opposition claims of constitutional concerns. The Senate approved a revised labor bill, prompting Petro to reconsider the referendum. Challenges persist for Petro's reform agenda ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant judicial move, Colombia's high court has halted President Gustavo Petro's proposed referendum on labor reform. The court cited a lack of necessary Senate approval, casting a shadow over Petro's legislative strategy.

The reform aims to enhance workers' rights, including setting an eight-hour workday and increasing night and holiday wage surcharges. The Senate's recent approval of a modified labor bill could shift the course of Petro's reform efforts if it successfully passes further legislative hurdles.

Facing political challenges, Petro's broader reform agenda has encountered obstacles in Congress. With elections approaching, the President's ability to implement social and economic changes remains uncertain, threatening his promise to address poverty and inequality in Colombia.

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

