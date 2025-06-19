Colombian High Court Blocks Petro's Labor Reform Referendum
A Colombian high court halted a decree by President Gustavo Petro for a referendum on labor reform, amid opposition claims of constitutional concerns. The Senate approved a revised labor bill, prompting Petro to reconsider the referendum. Challenges persist for Petro's reform agenda ahead of upcoming elections.
In a significant judicial move, Colombia's high court has halted President Gustavo Petro's proposed referendum on labor reform. The court cited a lack of necessary Senate approval, casting a shadow over Petro's legislative strategy.
The reform aims to enhance workers' rights, including setting an eight-hour workday and increasing night and holiday wage surcharges. The Senate's recent approval of a modified labor bill could shift the course of Petro's reform efforts if it successfully passes further legislative hurdles.
Facing political challenges, Petro's broader reform agenda has encountered obstacles in Congress. With elections approaching, the President's ability to implement social and economic changes remains uncertain, threatening his promise to address poverty and inequality in Colombia.
ALSO READ
Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Faces an Uphill Battle in the Senate
Delhi High Court Quashes Staring Incident FIR After Settlement
Senate Resolution Seeks Dismissal of Sara Duterte Impeachment Case
High Court Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Plea in Defamation Case Involving Army
High Court Dismisses Petitions, Paves Way for Delhi Demolition Drive