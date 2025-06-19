Colombian High Court Blocks Petro's Labor Reform Referendum

In a significant judicial move, Colombia's high court has halted President Gustavo Petro's proposed referendum on labor reform. The court cited a lack of necessary Senate approval, casting a shadow over Petro's legislative strategy.

The reform aims to enhance workers' rights, including setting an eight-hour workday and increasing night and holiday wage surcharges. The Senate's recent approval of a modified labor bill could shift the course of Petro's reform efforts if it successfully passes further legislative hurdles.

Facing political challenges, Petro's broader reform agenda has encountered obstacles in Congress. With elections approaching, the President's ability to implement social and economic changes remains uncertain, threatening his promise to address poverty and inequality in Colombia.