Iran Detains German Cyclist on Spying Charges Amidst Tension with Israel
Iran has detained a German cyclist over allegations of spying, reportedly in an attempt to exert pressure on Germany. The unnamed individual was arrested in Markazi province and is currently held in Tehran's Evin prison. The German Foreign Ministry has not commented on the matter.
In a move likely aimed at pressuring Germany, Iran acknowledged on Saturday that it has detained a German cyclist on allegations of espionage. The disclosure comes amid Tehran's ongoing conflict with Israel.
Footage of the man's arrest was aired by the semiofficial Mehr news agency, although details regarding the timing of his detainment remain unclear. The arrest occurred in Markazi province, which houses the Arak heavy water reactor.
According to German news agency dpa, the cyclist was taken into custody last year and is being detained in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, known for holding Western and political prisoners. The German Foreign Ministry has yet to offer any comments on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
