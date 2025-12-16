Left Menu

India and Israel: Strengthening Bonds Amidst Terror Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned a deadly terror attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney. Addressing the media with Israeli counterpart Sa'ar, Jaishankar expressed condolences and affirmed zero tolerance for terrorism. Discussions on a strategic partnership intensify as Jaishankar engages with Israeli leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:39 IST
India and Israel: Strengthening Bonds Amidst Terror Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned a deadly terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, calling it an assault on peace and unity during his visit to Israel.

Together with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, Jaishankar expressed deep condolences for the lives lost and reiterated India's zero tolerance for terrorism.

In addition to addressing terrorism, the visit focused on strengthening India-Israel strategic ties through discussions on regional developments, economic cooperation, and shared goals for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025