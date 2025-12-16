India and Israel: Strengthening Bonds Amidst Terror Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned a deadly terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, calling it an assault on peace and unity during his visit to Israel.

Together with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, Jaishankar expressed deep condolences for the lives lost and reiterated India's zero tolerance for terrorism.

In addition to addressing terrorism, the visit focused on strengthening India-Israel strategic ties through discussions on regional developments, economic cooperation, and shared goals for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)