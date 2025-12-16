Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India, Israel, and the Fight Against Terrorism

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the terror attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney. He emphasized India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism in a meeting with Israel's Gideon Moshe Sa'ar. Both countries are discussing strategic partnerships in defense, technology, and cultural cooperation.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly condemned the recent terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney's Bondi Beach. Speaking alongside Israel's Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, Jaishankar emphasized India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, echoing Israel's similar stance.

Jaishankar, in Israel for a two-day visit, acknowledged Israel's support for India in combating terrorism and noted the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. This partnership, developed over the last decade, includes dimensions such as government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people exchanges, touching numerous domains.

Addressing future collaboration, Jaishankar and Sa'ar explored avenues to deepen these ties, especially in defense and technology. Their discussions are part of broader preparations for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's anticipated visit to India. Further cooperation in cultural and academic fields was also highlighted, with initiatives like the establishment of an India Chair at Tel Aviv University.

