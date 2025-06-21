Left Menu

Belarus Unleashes Opposition Icon: The Liberation of Syarhei Tsikhanouski

Syarhei Tsikhanouski, an opposition leader in Belarus, has been released after 18 years of imprisonment. His release occurred after a visit by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, as reported by Belarusian media outlet Nasha Niva.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Belarusian authorities have released Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a notable opposition leader who had been incarcerated for 18 years. This significant development was reported by the Belarusian media outlet, Nasha Niva, on Saturday.

The liberation of Tsikhanouski came in the wake of a diplomatic visit by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg. Sources suggest that this visit played a crucial role in securing the release, highlighting international diplomatic efforts in Belarus.

Syarhei Tsikhanouski's release is seen as a key moment in Belarusian politics, reflecting potential shifts in government policy and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

