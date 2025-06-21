Belarus Unleashes Opposition Icon: The Liberation of Syarhei Tsikhanouski

Belarusian authorities have released Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a notable opposition leader who had been incarcerated for 18 years. This significant development was reported by the Belarusian media outlet, Nasha Niva, on Saturday.

The liberation of Tsikhanouski came in the wake of a diplomatic visit by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg. Sources suggest that this visit played a crucial role in securing the release, highlighting international diplomatic efforts in Belarus.

Syarhei Tsikhanouski's release is seen as a key moment in Belarusian politics, reflecting potential shifts in government policy and international relations.

