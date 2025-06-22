Diplomatic Moves on Iran's Nuclear Program: A Push for Peace

The United States has taken significant steps to hinder Iran's nuclear weapons initiative, according to Vice President J.D. Vance. On Sunday, Vance highlighted the U.S. administration's success in setting back Iran's program during an appearance on NBC's 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.' He underscored the necessity for diplomatic engagement.

Vice President Vance declared the U.S. interest in avoiding further escalation and insisted on the importance of ending Iran's nuclear ambitions. This stance aligns with the broader strategy outlined by President Donald Trump, who hopes to forge a diplomatic path forward.

Vance stated that discussions with Iran are essential for a long-term settlement, indicating a strategic shift towards dialogue and diplomacy rather than continued confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)