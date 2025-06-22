Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves on Iran's Nuclear Program: A Push for Peace

Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the US had successfully impeded Iran’s nuclear weapons program. He emphasized a preference for a diplomatic resolution, aiming to cease the program altogether. President Trump shares this vision for engaging Iran in long-term negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:05 IST
Diplomatic Moves on Iran's Nuclear Program: A Push for Peace
J.D. Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has taken significant steps to hinder Iran's nuclear weapons initiative, according to Vice President J.D. Vance. On Sunday, Vance highlighted the U.S. administration's success in setting back Iran's program during an appearance on NBC's 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.' He underscored the necessity for diplomatic engagement.

Vice President Vance declared the U.S. interest in avoiding further escalation and insisted on the importance of ending Iran's nuclear ambitions. This stance aligns with the broader strategy outlined by President Donald Trump, who hopes to forge a diplomatic path forward.

Vance stated that discussions with Iran are essential for a long-term settlement, indicating a strategic shift towards dialogue and diplomacy rather than continued confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025