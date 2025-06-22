Diplomatic Moves on Iran's Nuclear Program: A Push for Peace
Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the US had successfully impeded Iran’s nuclear weapons program. He emphasized a preference for a diplomatic resolution, aiming to cease the program altogether. President Trump shares this vision for engaging Iran in long-term negotiations.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has taken significant steps to hinder Iran's nuclear weapons initiative, according to Vice President J.D. Vance. On Sunday, Vance highlighted the U.S. administration's success in setting back Iran's program during an appearance on NBC's 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.' He underscored the necessity for diplomatic engagement.
Vice President Vance declared the U.S. interest in avoiding further escalation and insisted on the importance of ending Iran's nuclear ambitions. This stance aligns with the broader strategy outlined by President Donald Trump, who hopes to forge a diplomatic path forward.
Vance stated that discussions with Iran are essential for a long-term settlement, indicating a strategic shift towards dialogue and diplomacy rather than continued confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles on orders from President Trump in response to immigration raid protests, reports AP.
National Guard Enforced: President Trump's Immigration Crackdown in LA
Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee to Share Insights on India's Global Diplomacy Post-Operation Sindoor
BJP MP Dubey Asserts Pakistan's Setbacks on Battlefield and Diplomacy
Boundary Beyond Borders: India-Nepal Cricket Diplomacy