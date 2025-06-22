Tensions Erupt: The US Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

The United States escalated tensions in the Middle East by deploying 30,000-pound bombs on Iran's nuclear enrichment sites, sparking global concern over potential retaliation from Tehran. The high-stakes move places new scrutiny on Iran's nuclear capabilities and fractures in diplomatic efforts for peace.

The Trump administration, while issuing a forceful ultimatum, expressed a desire for renewed talks. However, Iran has deemed the diplomatic window closed, vowing to defend its positions. US officials report the attacks caused significant destruction, yet the threat of further conflict looms.

As regional powers react with apprehension, questions intensify around Iran's nuclear ambitions. Israel, a close ally of the US, lauded the strikes but braced for counterattacks. Global leaders, including the United Nations, have called for urgent restraint to prevent a wider crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)