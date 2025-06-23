Congressional Showdown: Checks on Trump's Military Moves
Lawmakers from both parties are urging Congress to limit President Trump's military actions in Iran, challenging his unilateral decisions. Senator Tim Kaine is pushing for a Senate vote, while critics within Trump's base express concerns over endless wars. The constitutional balance of war powers remains contentious.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A cross-party group of lawmakers has urged Congress to curtail President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran, questioning his authority to act without legislative consent.
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine plans a Senate vote on measures requiring explicit Congress approval for military actions, mirroring efforts in the House.
Discontent within Trump's base surfaces, as lawmakers argue U.S. involvement risks escalating 'forever wars' without clear national security interests, while constitutional war powers are debated.
