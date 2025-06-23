Congressional Showdown: Checks on Trump's Military Moves

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A cross-party group of lawmakers has urged Congress to curtail President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran, questioning his authority to act without legislative consent.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine plans a Senate vote on measures requiring explicit Congress approval for military actions, mirroring efforts in the House.

Discontent within Trump's base surfaces, as lawmakers argue U.S. involvement risks escalating 'forever wars' without clear national security interests, while constitutional war powers are debated.

(With inputs from agencies.)