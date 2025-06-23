Left Menu

Congressional Showdown: Checks on Trump's Military Moves

Lawmakers from both parties are urging Congress to limit President Trump's military actions in Iran, challenging his unilateral decisions. Senator Tim Kaine is pushing for a Senate vote, while critics within Trump's base express concerns over endless wars. The constitutional balance of war powers remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 02:13 IST
Congressional Showdown: Checks on Trump's Military Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A cross-party group of lawmakers has urged Congress to curtail President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran, questioning his authority to act without legislative consent.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine plans a Senate vote on measures requiring explicit Congress approval for military actions, mirroring efforts in the House.

Discontent within Trump's base surfaces, as lawmakers argue U.S. involvement risks escalating 'forever wars' without clear national security interests, while constitutional war powers are debated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025