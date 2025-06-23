Trump's Regime Change Controversy: Iran Military Strikes Stir Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked a heated discussion regarding the possibility of regime change in Iran, following recent U.S. military strikes targeting key Iranian military sites over the weekend.

In a controversial social media post, Trump questioned the current regime's ability to rejuvenate Iran, suggesting that a change in leadership might become necessary if they fail.

His comments have fueled further debate on U.S.-Iran relations and the future of Iran's political landscape, with many speculating about potential instability and shifts in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)