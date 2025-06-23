Political Tensions Rise: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Controversial Visit Sparks Debate

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over alleged restrictions imposed on his visit to Rentapalla. Reddy was visiting the family of a deceased party leader, and claims of restricted access have sparked a political row.

A tragic incident marred the event when a supporter, C Singayya, was reported to have been run over by a vehicle in Reddy's convoy. Initial police reports conflicted with later admissions, leading to a case against Reddy. Accusations of failure to provide standard security have further fueled tensions.

Reddy's criticism extends to governance issues, accusing the ruling TDP of distraction tactics and poor leadership. In the backdrop of accusations from government officials, Reddy maintains that genuine support and accountability should prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)