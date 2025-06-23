Ajit Doval's Push for Regional Stability: Counter-Terrorism Key in SCO Talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval underscored the importance of countering terrorism to ensure regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. This pivotal discussion occurred during the conclave of top national security officials from SCO member nations.

Doval, who is in China for talks among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries, stressed the need for heightened counter-terrorism efforts, less than two months after India dismantled terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported that both India and China reviewed their recent bilateral developments and emphasized enhancing their ties, including fostering greater people-to-people engagement. Discussions also covered a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. Doval expressed anticipation for further discussions with Wang Yi in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)