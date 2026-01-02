Left Menu

Fringe Group's Extortion Plot Sparks Violence in Dakshina Kannada

A farmer in Dakshina Kannada was allegedly assaulted by a fringe group attempting extortion. The incident involved Shamsu Saheb and his family, who were targeted by three suspects. A confrontation escalated when Shamsu's son recorded it, prompting threats and violence. A police report has been filed.

  India

In a disturbing incident, a farmer in Dakshina Kannada district became the victim of an alleged extortion attempt and physical assault by members of a fringe group, police confirmed on Friday.

The altercation unfolded on Thursday evening in Mulki, where the accused forcefully entered the residence of Shamsu Saheb, claiming money under the guise of extortion. An argument erupted into violence when Shamsu's son, Sahabuddin, challenged their demands.

Reports suggest the group had earlier documented the family's prize-winning buffaloes. During a subsequent confrontation, violence ensued, with Sahabuddin assaulted and threatened. Police have filed a case citing charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

