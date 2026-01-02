Fringe Group's Extortion Plot Sparks Violence in Dakshina Kannada

In a disturbing incident, a farmer in Dakshina Kannada district became the victim of an alleged extortion attempt and physical assault by members of a fringe group, police confirmed on Friday.

The altercation unfolded on Thursday evening in Mulki, where the accused forcefully entered the residence of Shamsu Saheb, claiming money under the guise of extortion. An argument erupted into violence when Shamsu's son, Sahabuddin, challenged their demands.

Reports suggest the group had earlier documented the family's prize-winning buffaloes. During a subsequent confrontation, violence ensued, with Sahabuddin assaulted and threatened. Police have filed a case citing charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and attempted murder.

