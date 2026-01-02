Unwilling Victims of Assault: An Alarming Incident

In a disturbing incident, two men were allegedly assaulted by three individuals after they declined to participate in a sexual act, local police reported on Friday. This incident, which raises serious concerns about consent and personal safety, took place on December 28.

The victims, visiting one of the accused's residence, were reportedly pressured into the act. Upon their refusal, the accused allegedly summoned two accomplices, who helped him in physically assaulting the pair. The violent encounter underscores a troubling act of criminal intimidation and coercion.

An FIR has been lodged against the trio, with charges covering voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and common intention among the culprits. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to bring justice and ensure accountability in the matter.