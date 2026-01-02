Unwilling Victims of Assault: An Alarming Incident
Two men were assaulted by three individuals after refusing to engage in a sexual act, leading to a police case. The incident highlights issues of consent and violence, as the accused allegedly used wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. Police investigations are ongoing to resolve the matter.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, two men were allegedly assaulted by three individuals after they declined to participate in a sexual act, local police reported on Friday. This incident, which raises serious concerns about consent and personal safety, took place on December 28.
The victims, visiting one of the accused's residence, were reportedly pressured into the act. Upon their refusal, the accused allegedly summoned two accomplices, who helped him in physically assaulting the pair. The violent encounter underscores a troubling act of criminal intimidation and coercion.
An FIR has been lodged against the trio, with charges covering voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and common intention among the culprits. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to bring justice and ensure accountability in the matter.
