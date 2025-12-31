The situation along India's northern borders with China remains stable yet sensitive, as per a statement by the Defence Ministry. The deployment of the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control is described as robust and prepared for any potential conflict.

In 2025, diplomatic interactions between the two countries led to positive developments with a reduction in Chinese troop levels at the borders. The situation improved after disengagement agreements at Depsang and Demchok, alongside the deployment of new-generation Indian military equipment.

Significant strides in infrastructure and strategic positioning have further stabilized the region. Channels of communication have been fruitful, with high-level meetings reinforcing diplomatic relations. In Kashmir, security remains controlled, contributing to reduced violence and greater public engagement in development initiatives.