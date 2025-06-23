Left Menu

British Nationals Evacuated Amid West Asia Conflict Tensions

A Royal Air Force flight evacuated 63 British nationals from Israel due to escalating tensions in West Asia. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized diplomatic solutions and urged Iran to negotiate following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The UK also advised caution for British nationals in Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:48 IST
British Nationals Evacuated Amid West Asia Conflict Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move amid rising conflicts in West Asia, a Royal Air Force flight evacuated 63 British nationals from Israel on Monday. The situation urged UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to call for immediate negotiations with Iran, following the recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The nationals were transported from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport to Cyprus with the British government working tirelessly to ensure safe passage back to Britain. Meanwhile, UK officials advised British citizens in Qatar to stay in place due to security concerns after the closure of Qatar's airspace.

Lammy strongly advocated for diplomacy, warning of the severe risks of further escalation in the region. He stressed Britain's readiness to defend its interests, while calling on Iran for constructive dialogue to prevent a deepening crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025