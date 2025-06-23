British Nationals Evacuated Amid West Asia Conflict Tensions

In a decisive move amid rising conflicts in West Asia, a Royal Air Force flight evacuated 63 British nationals from Israel on Monday. The situation urged UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to call for immediate negotiations with Iran, following the recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The nationals were transported from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport to Cyprus with the British government working tirelessly to ensure safe passage back to Britain. Meanwhile, UK officials advised British citizens in Qatar to stay in place due to security concerns after the closure of Qatar's airspace.

Lammy strongly advocated for diplomacy, warning of the severe risks of further escalation in the region. He stressed Britain's readiness to defend its interests, while calling on Iran for constructive dialogue to prevent a deepening crisis.

