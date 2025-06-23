Escalating Tensions: Iran Strikes US Bases in Qatar and Iraq

Intensifying geopolitical tensions, Iran launched missile attacks on Monday targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. The assault comes as retaliation for the American bombing of its nuclear facilities, escalating an already volatile regional conflict.

Qatari officials condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base but confirmed that their defense systems intercepted the missiles, preventing casualties. Meanwhile, Iran declared the strikes a response to the US actions against its nuclear sites and suggested it aimed to de-escalate.

This latest development adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel and the US engaging in military actions against Iranian positions, prompting fears of a broader confrontation.