Moscow Calls for Fragile Ceasefire Amidst Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that while Moscow supports a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, there is skepticism over its sustainability. The call for peace highlights ongoing tensions and the fragile nature of ceasefire agreements in volatile regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:14 IST
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed Moscow's support for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran during a statement on Tuesday. However, he conveyed doubt over the durability of such a truce, given the complex dynamics at play.

Lavrov's remarks underline the broader challenges in achieving lasting peace in a region rife with historical enmities and geopolitical conflicts. The ceasefire, although a positive development, remains frail amidst underlying tensions.

Russia's stance reflects a diplomatic interest in stability, urging both nations to prioritize dialogue over continued hostility. This development is crucial as stakeholders monitor the situation's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

