Moscow Calls for Fragile Ceasefire Amidst Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed Moscow's support for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran during a statement on Tuesday. However, he conveyed doubt over the durability of such a truce, given the complex dynamics at play.

Lavrov's remarks underline the broader challenges in achieving lasting peace in a region rife with historical enmities and geopolitical conflicts. The ceasefire, although a positive development, remains frail amidst underlying tensions.

Russia's stance reflects a diplomatic interest in stability, urging both nations to prioritize dialogue over continued hostility. This development is crucial as stakeholders monitor the situation's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)