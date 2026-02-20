Left Menu

Trump's Ultimatum to Iran: A Diplomatic Showdown

President Donald Trump set a brief deadline for Iran to negotiate on its nuclear program, warning of severe consequences otherwise. Amid heightened U.S. military presence in the Middle East, tensions with Iran persist over nuclear cooperation and regional peace. Both nations remain at an impasse despite ongoing talks.

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, insisting that the nation reach a deal on its nuclear program within 10 to 15 days or face severe repercussions. This comes amidst escalating tensions and a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, sparking widespread fear of potential conflict.

Despite Trump's announcements of progress in negotiations, Iran and the U.S. remain divided over key issues, with Tehran adamant that its nuclear endeavors are peaceful. U.S. demands for Iran to cease uranium enrichment and regional hostilities lay unresolved, signaling a potential impasse in diplomatic discussions.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical tension saw Russia participating in Iranian naval drills, urging caution against an escalation. As world leaders deliberate on moving towards peace, Trump's uncompromising stance attracts international attention, with calls for restraint echoing across global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

