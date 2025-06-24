Left Menu

Starmer Faces Party Rebellion Over Welfare Reforms

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is determined to proceed with welfare reforms despite facing a substantial rebellion from over 100 Labour lawmakers. The proposed welfare cuts aim to make the system sustainable, but critics argue they inadequately support the disabled and those with long-term conditions.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is moving forward with welfare reforms despite facing significant opposition from over 100 of his own party's lawmakers. The move threatens a major rebellion, potentially destabilizing his leadership just a year after securing a large parliamentary majority.

Starmer insists reforming the welfare system is essential, describing it as currently unsustainable with spending projected to exceed 100 billion pounds by 2030. He emphasizes the need for change to ensure the welfare system remains viable for future generations, drawing attention to the critical balance of welfare and support for those able to work.

Despite attempts to soften the impact, particularly on Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment benefits, many lawmakers remain opposed. A 'reasoned amendment' expressing disapproval could hinder the bill's progress. However, government spokespeople reaffirm collective cabinet support and continued engagement with lawmakers to navigate the potential rebellion.

