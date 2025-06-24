Left Menu

Nilambur By-Election: LDF Grows Despite UDF Victory

The Nilambur Assembly by-poll ended with a Congress-led UDF victory, but CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal highlighted a significant increase in the LDF's vote share. Despite the UDF's win, Balagopal criticized their alliance with communal forces and emphasized the LDF's achievements and growing support.

In a closely contested race, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in the Nilambur Assembly by-election, defeating the Left Democratic Front (LDF) by a margin of 11,077 votes, a result that has sparked political speculation ahead of upcoming state elections.

Despite the UDF's win, senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal argued that this was not a setback for the LDF. He pointed out that the LDF more than doubled its vote share compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while the UDF's vote count significantly dropped. Balagopal criticized the UDF for allying with communal entities to secure the win and asserted that such strategies could damage Kerala's secular foundation.

He added that the goodwill towards the Left's development schemes, particularly in housing, land rights, and welfare, contributed to a boost in the LDF's support. Balagopal reaffirmed the public's faith in the Left's inclusive policies, dismissing claims of a broader anti-government sentiment.

