Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Assam's Congress Election Push

In a strategic move ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed chairperson of the party's screening committee for candidate selection, as per an official release.

The announcement was made by KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary, highlighting the formation of four-member screening committees across five states and Union territories gearing up for polls.

Vadra, along with Lok Sabha MPs Imran Masood, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and Sirivella Prasad, is tasked with finalizing the candidate lists as Congress collaborates with opposition entities to challenge the current BJP-led government.