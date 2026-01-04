Priyanka Gandhi Leads Congress' Charge in Assam Elections

In a strategic move, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been named chairperson of the screening committee for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. Her appointment marks a critical step as the party seeks to challenge the BJP's dominance in the state.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has formed four-member committees for five states and Union territories gearing up for elections in the first half of the year. These committees aim to finalize candidate lists in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Priyanka Gandhi's selection indicates the high priority given to Assam, where Congress is forming alliances to reclaim power. Her team includes Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, reflecting a well-rounded approach heading into the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)