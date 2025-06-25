Left Menu

Spain Resists Pressure for NATO's 5% GDP Defence Spending

Spain does not foresee repercussions for not meeting NATO’s proposed 5% GDP defence spending target. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo assured Madrid's commitment to NATO without raising its defence budget above 2.1% GDP. Spain may adjust spending if NATO requirements change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:10 IST
Spain Resists Pressure for NATO's 5% GDP Defence Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain declared on Wednesday that it anticipates no negative fallout from its decision to forego meeting NATO's proposed defence spending benchmark of 5% of gross domestic product. This target is expected to be ratified by NATO member countries at a summit in The Hague.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo emphasized that Spain would remain a dutiful ally. He assured that Madrid would uphold its commitments to enhancing military capabilities, despite not reaching the 5% GDP target. Cuerpo stated, "No repercussions should derive from making good on our commitments and from being a reliable NATO ally."

The endorsement of a higher defence spending aim comes in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's advocacy and European security concerns post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez maintained that spending beyond 2.1% of GDP is unwarranted under current commitments. Cuerpo noted that adjustments may occur if NATO revises capability requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025