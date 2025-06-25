Spain Resists Pressure for NATO's 5% GDP Defence Spending

Spain declared on Wednesday that it anticipates no negative fallout from its decision to forego meeting NATO's proposed defence spending benchmark of 5% of gross domestic product. This target is expected to be ratified by NATO member countries at a summit in The Hague.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo emphasized that Spain would remain a dutiful ally. He assured that Madrid would uphold its commitments to enhancing military capabilities, despite not reaching the 5% GDP target. Cuerpo stated, "No repercussions should derive from making good on our commitments and from being a reliable NATO ally."

The endorsement of a higher defence spending aim comes in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's advocacy and European security concerns post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez maintained that spending beyond 2.1% of GDP is unwarranted under current commitments. Cuerpo noted that adjustments may occur if NATO revises capability requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)