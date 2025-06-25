Left Menu

Remembering the Emergency: A Dark Chapter in India's History

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of remembering the Emergency period imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975. He announced the observance of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' and released a book detailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's experiences and contributions during the Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the nation to keep the memories of the Emergency alive, warning against the resurgence of authoritarian thoughts. Speaking at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Shah highlighted its significance in shaping the nation's democratic fabric.

The Modi government commemorates June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to remember the oppressive measures taken during the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi regime in 1975. Shah believes such historical events should be etched in the public memory to prevent their recurrence.

At the event, Shah launched a book, 'The Emergency Diaries: Years That Forged a Leader,' which documents Prime Minister Narendra Modi's active involvement in the resistance movement. The book offers a detailed perspective on Modi's formative years and his commitment to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

