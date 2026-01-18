Left Menu

National Legislatures Converge: Strengthening Democracy in India

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, alongside the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of State Legislatures, will take place from January 19 to 23 in Uttar Pradesh. Key political figures and legislators will gather to discuss legislative procedures, governance, and parliamentary traditions to strengthen democratic practices in India.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to take part in the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, coinciding with the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of State Legislatures and Legislative Councils. These significant events are scheduled to occur from January 19 to 23, with the Uttar Pradesh Legislature serving as the host for this national occasion.

A press statement highlighted that presiding officers, secretaries, and esteemed representatives from legislatures nationwide will engage in discussions on legislative procedures, parliamentary traditions, the conduct of the House, good governance, and several contemporary legislative issues during these concurrent conferences.

The conferences will kick off officially on January 19 at the Vidhan Bhavan. The opening will include an exhibition and multiple committee meetings attended by constitutional dignitaries. Detailed debates on agenda items will follow during the plenary session on January 20, and the valedictory session on January 21 will feature speeches from constitutional authorities. Concluding the conference, participants will visit Ayodhya Dham on January 22 before departing on January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

