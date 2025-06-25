Left Menu

Trump Signals Potential US-Iran Talks Amidst Middle East Tensions

President Donald Trump announced potential talks between US and Iranian officials, resuming dialogue disrupted by recent conflicts involving Israel and Tehran. During a NATO summit, Trump hinted at a possible agreement but dismissed urgent negotiations as US strikes had already hindered Iran's nuclear activities.

President Donald Trump has announced upcoming talks between US and Iranian officials next week, a continuation of dialogue interrupted by recent Middle East conflicts. This statement was made during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

At the press conference, Trump indicated the possibility of signing an agreement with Iran but stated he was not particularly eager to restart negotiations, citing that US military actions had effectively dismantled Iran's nuclear program.

Trump downplayed ongoing tensions, asserting that with the conflict being over, discussions might pave the way for future diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

