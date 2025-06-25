Left Menu

Court Ruling Defends Federal Unions Against Trump's Executive Order

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's order to eliminate union bargaining rights for federal workers, deeming it likely illegal. The decision supports unions' arguments regarding the First Amendment and impacts 21 agencies. Trump's order had aimed to ease altering working conditions and firing workers.

Updated: 25-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:41 IST
A significant ruling emerged from a federal courtroom on Tuesday, as a judge blocked an executive order by Republican President Donald Trump which aimed at curtailing union bargaining for federal employees. Judge James Donato, presiding in San Francisco, sided with the American Federation of Government Employees and other unions in deeming the order, signed on March 27, likely unlawful. This preliminary injunction halts actions that could significantly alter working conditions and make it easier to terminate or discipline employees, while also preserving the unions' ability to contest Trump administration initiatives legally.

Judge Donato, appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, cited constitutional concerns, indicating that the unions successfully demonstrated the executive order's chilling effect on their First Amendment rights. The administration had clearly expressed a stance against federal labor unions, casting them as antagonistic to their policies. This ruling aligns with an earlier decision that temporarily halted the enforcement of the order at seven federal agencies.

The decision's impact is substantial, covering major departments such as Veterans Affairs and Agriculture. Reports highlight that the lawsuit revealed the widespread application of the 'national security' exemption, impacting federal agencies on a scale never seen before. While the White House withheld immediate comment, union leaders welcomed the decision, interpreting the executive order as a punitive measure. As legal battles continue across various courts, many believe the implications could reshape the landscape of federal worker relations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

