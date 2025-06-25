Left Menu

Remembering the Emergency: A Pledge to Protect Democracy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the importance of vigilance towards democratic and Constitutional rights, urging citizens to remember the Emergency of 1975. The BJP-led government commemorated 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to honor those who endured adversity during this period, highlighting the sacrifices made for democracy.

Remembering the Emergency: A Pledge to Protect Democracy
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on citizens to stay vigilant about their democratic and constitutional rights, recalling the oppressive era of the Emergency. This period, from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, witnessed severe censorship, indiscriminate arrests, and repression of dissent.

Addressing the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' event, Majhi pointed to the BJP-led government's initiative to mark June 25 annually, recognizing the sacrifices of those who resisted the autocratic impositions of that time. Majhi highlighted the violations of fundamental rights and the unjust imprisonment of many, including journalists.

The Chief Minister also announced that in Odisha, heroes who defended democracy during the Emergency are being honored. Acknowledging their struggles, the government provides them with pensions and medical support, ensuring this dark chapter's memory inspires future generations to safeguard democratic values.

