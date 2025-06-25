Left Menu

Remembering 1975: A Lesson in Democracy and Resilience

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlights the importance of remembering the 1975 Emergency, calling it an inhuman act in India's democratic history. He stresses educating the younger generation to safeguard democracy, while honoring those who resisted and safeguarded constitutional values during this dark chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, emphasizing that conveying historical lessons to younger generations is key to preventing future dictatorships.

Describing the Emergency as India's most inhuman democratic event, Sinha viewed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' as a reaffirmation of commitment to democratic values.

He paid tribute to those who resisted during the Emergency and urged for education on constitutional rights, seeing this historical reflection as crucial for nurturing and safeguarding democracy.

