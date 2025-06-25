Remembering 1975: A Lesson in Democracy and Resilience

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, emphasizing that conveying historical lessons to younger generations is key to preventing future dictatorships.

Describing the Emergency as India's most inhuman democratic event, Sinha viewed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' as a reaffirmation of commitment to democratic values.

He paid tribute to those who resisted during the Emergency and urged for education on constitutional rights, seeing this historical reflection as crucial for nurturing and safeguarding democracy.

