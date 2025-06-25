Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as New Vaccine Advisory Panel Meets Under Kennedy's Eyewatch

The newly reformed vaccine advisory panel led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. convened under scrutiny, with concerns arising due to Kennedy's past vaccine safety skepticism. The panel's restructuring led to staff departures, raising doubts about its scientific rigor. Key focus areas include childhood immunizations and older vaccines evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST
Controversy Erupts as New Vaccine Advisory Panel Meets Under Kennedy's Eyewatch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The first meeting of a newly reconstituted vaccine advisory panel, chaired by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has sparked intense scrutiny. The panel, tasked with evaluating childhood immunizations and the use of older vaccines, met amidst controversy, as several CDC staff members departed following the panel's reshaping.

With only seven members remaining after the unexpected withdrawal of Dr. Michael Ross, the panel aims to examine the U.S. immunization schedule's recommendations and assess vaccine interactions, dosages, and timing. The committee's reformation has garnered criticism from medical experts concerned about the deviation from established scientific procedures.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, who leads the panel, highlighted targets such as vaccines containing thimerosal and the potential for combined vaccines. The group's conclusions could influence official recommendations critically important for insurance coverage and federal programs. The CDC nominee, Susan Monarez, is currently undergoing Senate hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025