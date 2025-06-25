Controversy Erupts as New Vaccine Advisory Panel Meets Under Kennedy's Eyewatch

The first meeting of a newly reconstituted vaccine advisory panel, chaired by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has sparked intense scrutiny. The panel, tasked with evaluating childhood immunizations and the use of older vaccines, met amidst controversy, as several CDC staff members departed following the panel's reshaping.

With only seven members remaining after the unexpected withdrawal of Dr. Michael Ross, the panel aims to examine the U.S. immunization schedule's recommendations and assess vaccine interactions, dosages, and timing. The committee's reformation has garnered criticism from medical experts concerned about the deviation from established scientific procedures.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, who leads the panel, highlighted targets such as vaccines containing thimerosal and the potential for combined vaccines. The group's conclusions could influence official recommendations critically important for insurance coverage and federal programs. The CDC nominee, Susan Monarez, is currently undergoing Senate hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)