Judge Blocks Closure of Job Corps: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Youth Preserved

A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's attempt to shut down Job Corps, a critical job training program for disadvantaged youth. The judge argued that ending the program, created by Congress in 1964, requires congressional approval, which the administration lacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 03:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Manhattan has intervened to stop the Trump administration's plan to close Job Corps, a vital job training program for low-income youth across the U.S. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter deemed the Department of Labor's attempt likely illegal due to lack of congressional approval.

The National Job Corps Association, supported by several contractors, filed a lawsuit that led to a preliminary injunction against the shutdown. Job Corps, established in 1964, offers vital educational and vocational opportunities to disadvantaged individuals aged 16-24 at 120 centers nationwide, currently operating with a budget of $1.7 billion.

Despite claims from the Department of Labor regarding cost-effectiveness and security issues within the program, the lawsuit argues that such a decision falls outside the department's authority. The ruling emphasizes the necessity of maintaining congressional involvement in significant decisions like these.

