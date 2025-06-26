US Domestic News Roundup: Highlights from Politics, Economy, and Society
The summary delves into Tesla's testing of robotaxis in Texas, Federal Reserve's renovation disputes, the construction of 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Florida, prospective changes in Fed leadership, criticism of the US auto safety agency, a significant antitrust lawsuit dismissal, and much more from the US political and economic landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 05:26 IST
In Texas, Tesla's initial public trials of robotaxis faced driving issues, underscoring the challenges tied to CEO Elon Musk's ambitious self-driving agenda. These trials come amidst a backdrop of declining sales.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed congressional concerns about opulent renovation costs, asserting the necessity due to safety concerns.
Florida has initiated building a migrant detention facility, aptly named 'Alligator Alcatraz,' leveraging its natural barriers for security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
