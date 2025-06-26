India and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Security Concerns

In a significant move to bolster defence relations amidst growing regional security concerns, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in talks with Russia's Defence Minister, Andrey Belousov. The meeting, deemed 'insightful' by Singh, focused on strengthening India-Russia strategic ties.

The discussions occurred on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministerial Conclave in Qingdao, highlighting the collaborative defence efforts within the multi-national framework. Singh's agenda also emphasized the persistent challenge of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Further discussions are believed to have revolved around the anticipated commissioning of the Indian Navy's new guided missile frigate, INS Tamal, in Russia. The ceremony, slated for July 1 in Kaliningrad, will feature Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, underscoring the depth of naval collaboration between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)