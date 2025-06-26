Left Menu

India and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Security Concerns

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov to discuss regional security and bilateral defence. The meeting, held alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, addressed issues such as cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and the commissioning of INS Tamal in Russia's Kaliningrad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Qingdao | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:14 IST
India and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Security Concerns
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move to bolster defence relations amidst growing regional security concerns, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in talks with Russia's Defence Minister, Andrey Belousov. The meeting, deemed 'insightful' by Singh, focused on strengthening India-Russia strategic ties.

The discussions occurred on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministerial Conclave in Qingdao, highlighting the collaborative defence efforts within the multi-national framework. Singh's agenda also emphasized the persistent challenge of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Further discussions are believed to have revolved around the anticipated commissioning of the Indian Navy's new guided missile frigate, INS Tamal, in Russia. The ceremony, slated for July 1 in Kaliningrad, will feature Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, underscoring the depth of naval collaboration between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025