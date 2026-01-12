Left Menu

Midnight Collision: Scooter Rider Injured Near Rithala Metro

A scooter rider was seriously injured in a collision with a car near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi. The car's driver fled the scene. The injured rider, identified as Sukh Nandan, received treatment for his injuries. Police are investigating the incident and attempting to locate the driver.

Midnight Collision: Scooter Rider Injured Near Rithala Metro
  • Country:
  • India

A scooter rider was left severely injured following a late-night collision near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi. The incident occurred when a car collided with the scooter around 11.40 pm.

After the crash, the car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, officials reported. The injured rider, Sukh Nandan, was rapidly transported to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital but later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital due to severe injuries.

Police have seized the car and registered a case. Efforts are ongoing to track down the absconding driver. Authorities are also looking to identify another potential injured party involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

